TIRZ board proposing new five year master plan for downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa has become more of a place to be in the past few years, all thanks to new developments like the Marriot Hotel, Torchy's and the revamp of the Ector Theater.



But some Odessans are ready for more of this new.



"There are a lot of things that have been updated and changed and as the TIRZ board we feel that the master plan needs to be updated and one of the uses we can have for our funding is to hire a consulting agency who are professionals at downtown redevelopment so that they can tell us how to best use the property that we have," Craig Stoker, TIRZ chair said.



The other portion of the TIRZ board funding goes to help downtown look enticing for developers.



"They are things like upgrades to the utilities, upgrades to the streets, to the sidewalks, beautification like the planters or benches and park space. We can also create parking lots and really the money is earmarked to improve that area," Stoker said.