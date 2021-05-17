TIRZ board proposing new five year master plan for downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa has become more of a place to be in the past few years, all thanks to new developments like the Marriot Hotel, Torchy's and the revamp of the Ector Theater.
But some Odessans are ready for more of this new.
"There are a lot of things that have been updated and changed and as the TIRZ board we feel that the master plan needs to be updated and one of the uses we can have for our funding is to hire a consulting agency who are professionals at downtown redevelopment so that they can tell us how to best use the property that we have," Craig Stoker, TIRZ chair said.
The other portion of the TIRZ board funding goes to help downtown look enticing for developers.
"They are things like upgrades to the utilities, upgrades to the streets, to the sidewalks, beautification like the planters or benches and park space. We can also create parking lots and really the money is earmarked to improve that area," Stoker said.
And downtown has already done some of these things, like making sidewalks more ADA compliant, adding pops of color with flowerpots and burying power lines so it looks cleaner.
This plan would include 4 stages: Where we are now, what needs to be updated through community engagement, putting a plan together and implementing it.
After presenting to council last month, the TIRZ board was asked to bring this master plan cost down from it's original price tag of $112,000.
We'll see if that pans out this week.
Kimley-Horn, the consulting agency involved will be meeting with the TIRZ board this week with their revised cost.
Then the TIRZ board will present the new version to council on May 25.
From there, the plan will be approved, denied or tabled.