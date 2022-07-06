Midland Police share tips to prevent catalytic converter theft

One of the easiest ways to prevent theft is parking inside a garage or in a well-lit area.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is sharing some tips with the public to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters are a part of the exhaust system of vehicles. It helps control the poisonous exhaust emissions a car emits.

Thieves often target this piece of automobiles because they not only contain expensive materials that have a street value of up to $200 but are also easy for them to remove.

Replacement however can cost up to $2,000.

In 2021, Texas ranked second for states with the most catalytic converter thefts, up from fourth in 2020.

To help prevent your vehicle from becoming a target, here are some tips from the police:

Park in a garage or a well-lit area

Engrave your car's VIN number into the catalytic converter

Install a car alarm that will go off when vibration is detected

Consider installing a catalytic converter protection device

Another tip experts suggest is spray painting your catalytic converter. Around $6-10 for the paint could save you the expense of replacing it.

This move could deter thieves from targeting your car because they would need to scrape the paint off in order to sell it, which could take more time.

Gov. Abbott signed a bill into law in 2021 which made it a requirement for people trying to sell a catalytic converter to scrap yards provide proof of where it came from.

Those who buy and sell without proof can now be charged with felonies.

If you do find your catalytic converter has been stolen, make sure to contact the authorities as soon as possible and file a claim with your insurance.