Tips on how to keep yourself and your property safe from robbers

Over 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen in Texas every year alone.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Officer, Sam Chavez, was a detective in the robbery crime unit for seven years and so he knows robbery cases and he has some advice for what you should do if you get robbed or what steps you can take to prevent it..

Over 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen in Texas every year alone,with some of those being right here in the Permian basin, according to The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

"The number one reason in this area I would say is leaving your keys in the vehicle, that's how 90+ percent of vehicles have been stolen," said Chavez

Leaving keys in the car gives thieves and robbers easy access.

"You leave your vehicle running especially at a convenience store, that's a perfect opportunity for them to take off in your vehicle and you don't want to do that, always turn it off it will save you a lot," said Chavez.

It's possible someone will threaten you to take your car, and when it comes down to it officer Chavez says sometimes confrontation isn't worth it.

"You never want to interfere with them especially if its at gunpoint or knifepoint you don't want to get yourself hurt over property," said Chavez.

"It's not worth getting hurt for because that can be replaced, you cant"

Also, make sure your careful about what you leave in your car.

"Don't leave valuables because that what they're looking for valuables," said Chavez.

This could include things like electronics, money or even guns.

And when it comes to getting your car or your things back, reporting is important.