Tips for working in the WTX heat

"Once you feel thirsty, you’re actually already about 50% dehydrated and so I make sure they have plenty of water," Bruce Pridgen, Midland landscaping owner said.

MIDLAND, Texas — There's only one way to describe West Texas this time of year -- hot.

And if you're working out in it, you know the dangers the heat can bring.

"It's all too easy to get dehydrated and get overheated to the point where you get sick," Bruce Pridgen, owner of El Jardin Fine Gardens Landscapes said.

Landscaping owner, Bruce Pridgen's men have an outside job, no matter the weather.

That's why he encourages his employees to pre-hydrate, wear loose clothing, take plenty of breaks and keep an eye on how they're feeling.

"Most of these guys have worked outdoors for so long that they understand how to take care of themselves," Pridgen said.

And if you aren't used to working in the heat, there's now an app for that.

The CDC developed a heat index app that shares the most up to date heat index at your exact location and what the risk is of working outside at that moment.

It also lists precautions to take as well as first aid instructions, hydration and rest reminders.

Because when it comes to West Texas heat, and Pridgen's crew will tell you:

"You would expect July and August to be the hottest, but this is Texas and they say if you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change," Pridgen said.