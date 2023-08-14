Dallas woman who went viral in 'not real' plane outburst speaks out for the first time

Dallas resident Tiffany Gomas said in a video posted to social media that her actions "were uncalled for."

DALLAS — A Dallas woman who went viral during an outburst on a plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport earlier this summer has come forward and apologized for her actions in a video posted Sunday.

Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas said in a video posted to her social media channels that her actions "were uncalled for."

"My very worst moment was captured on video," Gomas said in a video shared Sunday to X, Instagram and YouTube. "Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I'm thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has been life altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health."

Gomas then linked to her personal website, which featured her apology video and had with the words "stay tuned" posted beneath it.

The initial incident happened over the Fourth of July weekend on an American Airlines plane that was heading from DFW Airport to Orlando. The plane was still at DFW Airport when the incident unfolded.

A viral TikTok video showed Gomas walking up the aisle of the plane during what appeared to be an outburst over something. Gomas then turned around and began pointing toward the back of the plane, saying someone on board was "not real."

"And you can sit on this plane and you can f------ die with them or not," Gomas said on the video. "I'm not going to."

It remains unclear who or what Gomas was referencing, and she did not specifically address that concern in her newly released video.

"Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions," Gomas said in her apology video. "And that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary. And I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard."

"We all have our bad moments," Gomas said. "Some far worse than others. Mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see, multiple times."

At the end of her video, Gomas called on supporters to "join me on my journey of promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying."

In the immediate wake of the July incident, American Airlines officials confirmed that a customer was removed from the flight, but did not publicly identify Gomas as that person. Her name eventually surfaced in online reports released last week.

"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," American Airlines said in a July statement. "Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

DFW Airport also issued a statement in July, confirming that officials responded to a disturbance aboard a flight at Terminal A.

"The passenger deplaned the aircraft at the request of the airline, and left the airport without incident," the DFW Airport statement reads.