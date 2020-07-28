One woman dead after three-vehicle crash in Ector County

The woman and another man were standing on the shoulder of West University when they were struck by a passing car.

ODESSA, Texas — One woman has been pronounced dead after an early-morning Odessa crash on Monday that involved three vehicles.

The crash took place on West University in Odessa where two of the vehicles, one which had broken down, had stopped on the road's right shoulder.

The two drivers of the vehicles were standing between their cars and the edge of the road when they were struck by a car moving east.

That driver has been identified by DPS as 20-year-old Andres Ramirez-Fernandez.

25-year-old Emilee Attwood was one of the pedestrians struck by the vehicle, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.