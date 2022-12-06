Three men in Midland County arrested in relation to a murder of an 11-month-old child

The father of the child, Dylan Mckay Oneal, has been charged with Capital Murder, while the other two individuals have been charged with Harboring a Fugitive.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Three men have been arrested by the Midland County Sheriff's Office in relation to a murder of an 11-month-old child.

On December 5, Deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, they were told the child was only 11 months old and had passed away.

This led to an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. The initial investigation revealed that the child was in the custody of the biological father when the incident occurred. The father was also with his two other children in Midland County. The father was identified as Dylan McKay Oneal. He was arrested for Capital Murder of the child.

Two more individuals, 25-year-old Zachery Tyler Oneal and 55-year-old Paul Anthony Hernandez, were also arrested for Harboring a Fugitive in relation to the crime.