Three former Midland Christian employees get their indictments dismissed

Jared Lee, Dana Ellis and Matthew Counts will no longer be indicted for failure to make a required child abuse report.

MIDLAND, Texas — Three former Midland Christian School employees, Jared Lee, Dana Ellis and Matthew Counts, got approval from Midland County Judge Jeffrey Robnett on Monday to dismiss their indictments for failure to make a required child abuse report.

The three MCS employees were charged and indicted back on Nov. 10, 2022 for those charges.

Lee, Ellis and Counts were also charged back in February 2022 for failure to report a sexual assault that happened during a baseball practice.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan filed the motion to dismiss the case in a Court of Appeals court.

Gallivan took over the case from Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf because she recused herself.