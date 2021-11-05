Three dead in fatal crash in Reeves County

Two others were also injured and taken to ORMC.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Three people have passed away in a fatal crash in Reeves County.

The initial investigation revealed that 2000 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup were traveling in opposite direction on State Highway 17 when the Chevrolet crossed the center stripe and struck the F-150.

Both drivers, 20-year-old Justin Krueger of Pecos and 56-year-old Efrain Bustillos-Gonzalez of Levelland, were killed in the accident as well as 18-year-old Danni Ja'Van Bustillos-Gonzalez who was a passenger in F-150.

The other passengers in the F-150, 51-year-old Elda Bustillos and 53-year-old Filomeno Bustillos-Gonzalez, were taken to ORMC with incapacitating injuries.