Three dead after crash in Andrews County

40-year-old Leopoldo Arreola of Midland, 21-year-old Arnoldo Torres of San Antonio and 21-year-old Alfredo Cuellar of Laredo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other three people involved in the crash were all transported to local hospitals in the area. They have all either been released or are in stable condition at this time.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford F-250, with Cuellar and Torres in it, was traveling northbound on FM 1788, while another Ford F-250 with a horse trailer, driven by Arreola, was traveling southbound on FM 1788. Arreola veered into the northbound lane and struck the vehicle with Cuellar and Torres in it.