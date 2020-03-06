COLORADO CITY, Texas — Three Colorado City residents have been charged and arrested after an investigation into the May 26 death of an Odessa teen.

The investigation by the Colorado City Police Department and Mitchell County Sheriff's Office began after 16-year-old Haley Martinez was found dead in a Colorado City home.

The three arrested include Kenneth Ray Green and Amanda Harkins of Colorado City, charged with tampering with evidence by moving Martinez's body, and another person of interest arrested for assault prior to Martinez's death.

"We have interviewed countless numbers of people, with the sheriffs office, working together to bring justice to Haley," stated Colorado City Police Chief Charles Rice.

Authorities do not yet have a cause of death in the case but could issue more warrants when the determination is made.

An autopsy and sexual assault examination have also been ordered as part of the investigation.