Thousands of West Texans without power as temperatures tank below freezing

The Oncor outage map shows dozens of outages between Midland, Odessa and Big Spring.

MIDLAND, Texas — As a historic winter storm settles in across Texas, more than a thousand West Texans are without power.

The Oncor power outage map shows over 1500 in Midland are in the dark, as temperatures hover around 10 degrees. A majority of the outages are concentrated in south Midland near I-20. Estimated restoration is unknown. Another 500 customers without power are reported in east Midland County. Estimated restoration there is also unknown.

Just under 800 customers are without power in north Ector County and West Odessa. Estimated restoration in this area is set for 2:00 p.m.

The Oncor outage map shows over 1,500 people in Midland are without power and nearly 800 in Odessa. pic.twitter.com/YotJ5VE4r9 — Tatum Guinn (@tatumguinn) February 14, 2021

Oncor issued the following statement on its website:

"Due to record-breaking electric demand and reduced power generation as a result of the extreme winter weather, all Texans are asked to reduce their electric use as much as possible Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Even small steps, such as turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees, turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances, and avoiding the use of large appliances like washers, dryers, and dishwashers, can help make a difference."