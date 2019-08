MIDLAND, Texas — Over 1,000 people are without power as of 6:30 p.m. on August 26.

According to the Oncor Power outage map, over 4,000 were without power at around 5:30 p.m., but the number has been reduced significantly.

Oncor estimates the majority of the outages should be restored by 8 p.m.

The biggest groupings of outages seemed to be near I-20 and East County Road 140.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the outages.

