Odessa Arts launches new mural assistance program for small businesses

This program opened up to local businesses June 1, 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — When you walk inside this local business, you're greeted with beauty flowers everywhere.

But the owner wants that beauty on the outside too.

Black Tulip just moved to their new location on 52nd and Grandview about a month ago.

Now they'll be able to spice the place up with Odessa's new mural assistance program.

"It's just a way that really opens people's eyes to many beautiful different things that they may only see in larger cities and now they'll be able to see it here in Odessa," Eric Valdez, Black Tulip owner said.

They want Odessans to notice their storefront as they drive by.

"I actually heard about it from executive director of the arts, Randy Ham," Valdez said.

So how does it work?

Businesses first have to commit to spending at least $2500. The city will match that amount and businesses can be reimbursed up to $2500.

Businesses commit to the mural for 10 years.

They then have to fill out an application, sharing their business location, their plans for the mural and maintenance to name a few things.

The business owner will work with the artist in this program to find a good place for the mural to go and to make sure that that design is to their liking.

"Whenever you have stresses in your life and things like that that can bring you down, just being able to look at something that's beautiful that was created for that in mind, just to be able to look at it, it can really lift your spirits," Valdez said.

Eric hopes to have his mural started sometime this fall.