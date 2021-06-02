UTPB holds its sixth annual 'African American Read-In'

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin held in its sixth annual 'African American Read-In' event in honor of Black History Month.
This event pays tribute to author Jupiter Hammon. She is considered the founder of African-American literature.
Today's Read-In was an opportunity to recognize the central role African Americans had in U.S. history.
"It celebrates the achievements of African Americans and it also helps shine a light on the people and experiences that might have been overlooked in the past," said Julie McCown, an associate professor at Southern Utah University and the host of the Read-In. "I think in that way it enriches and enlightens our understanding of American history and literature."
