Third Installment of Authors @ The Ector to be called Literary Death Match

Humor-centric reading will be held on Sept. 12 at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Convention Center

ODESSA, Texas — The third installment of Authors @ The Ector is set to be hosted at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. The event has been dubbed Literary Death Match.

Literary Death Match is set to be held on Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m..

Co-created by Adrian Todd Zuniga, Literary Death Match will feature four authors giving a humor-centric performance of one of their writings in a seven-minute span in front of a panel of three judges.

After each pair of readings, the judges will provide their own commentary on the performances before selecting the winning author to move to the finals.