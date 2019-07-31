MIDLAND, Texas — Midlander Robin Poole announced on July 30 she would be joining the race for Midland City Council District 3.

Poole has worked professionally in the banking and oil and gas industries. She graduated from UTPB with a degree in communications.

“I’m running for City Council because I fundamentally believe that part of my obligation and responsibility to my family is making a commitment to serve our community” said Poole.

Poole says her platform will focus on innovative solutions to critical issues Midland is facing.

“We are challenged to fill police officer vacancies. Many of our roads have seen better days. And today, unfortunately it is hard for our children to come back to Midland and make a living without living in the spare bedroom” said Poole. “But, if any city can solve the challenges it faces, it’s Midland.”

Poole plans to offer strategies to address the following issues:

Increasing the supply of affordable housing;

Retention and Recruitment of First Responders;

Creating non-property tax revenue streams and new fiscal policies;

Inter-governmental relationships; and

Infrastructure spending

“Midland’s legacy is rich with citizens who are willing to represent the people of our district for no other reason than a desire to keep Midland a great place to live, work and raise a family. That is who I am. Simply, I would be honored to serve as your City Councilmember," said Poole.

Poole joins the current candidates Jack Ladd and EJ Baldridge.

