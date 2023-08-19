Third annual Free Will Seminar held by local Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha

MIDLAND, Texas — The month of August is National Make a Will Month.
To celebrate that the local Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated held their third annual Free Will Seminar.
During the seminar, local attorneys educated participants on the importance of having a wills.
"The stats show that 66% of Americans don't have a will," attorney Gavin Norris said. "So we die not having taken care of our business, assets, what happens to our property? So this is just one area where we can help educate people that is a big area that is not being utilized by most Americans for whatever reasons; they're scared to die, they're scared to think about death, scared to plan for it, so we get to educate on the law, dispel some myths and really educate people on what's necessary for them to take care of their business."
Over 150 people were in attendance, and those who stayed the entire seminar will have free wills executed for them.
Local attorneys in our area will draft the wills and on September 16th, they'll leave with a signed, executed will.