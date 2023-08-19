Third annual Free Will Seminar held by local Omicron Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha

"The stats show that 66% of Americans don't have a will," attorney Gavin Norris said. "So we die not having taken care of our business, assets, what happens to our property? So this is just one area where we can help educate people that is a big area that is not being utilized by most Americans for whatever reasons; they're scared to die, they're scared to think about death, scared to plan for it, so we get to educate on the law, dispel some myths and really educate people on what's necessary for them to take care of their business."