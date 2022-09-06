Things get heated at Big Spring Housing Authority meeting

The Big Spring Housing Authority board called a meeting Wednesday that ended before it could start because of a dispute between members.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG SPRING, Texas — Housing in Big Spring continues to be a point of contention.

There was a meeting on Wednesday to talk about the future of the city's housing authority, and it ended before it could even start.

There was a heated dispute between former mayor of Big Spring, Shannon Thomason, and a Big Spring Housing Authority board member, Scott Emerson.

The dispute began over the building where the former mayor had moved the BSHA to work in, until it was closed on June 6 by the city.

Emerson said this whole thing started because a lease where the authority used to work out of was not renewed by the former mayor, which resulted in them being placed in an inhabitable building.

"It has black mold and asbestos in it, there is no air conditioning," said Emerson. "He moved them into it in April, right about the time we had the string of fourteen days of over 100 degrees. They could not work there comfortably or safely."

He also said he showed up to make sure the housing authority stays in the city of Big Spring and isn't moved elsewhere.

"We're gonna hopefully move the housing authority back in with crossroads," said Emerson. "This organization has been been in Big Spring well over 20 years with very few complaints."

Mayor of Big Spring, Robert Moore said with no complaints or issues, the authority will stay here.