MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department will face off against the Midland Police Department in a Jalepeño Eating Contest later today (Monday) at the Whataburger on 1905 N Big Spring St.

The spicy event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

The winner will earn $1,000 for an organization of their choosing. The MFD will give their winnings to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and MPD says their winnings would go to the Boys and Girls Club of Midland.



The public is encouraged to come out, and join in on the friendly and heated competition and cheer on their favorite first responders.

Whichever side with the most fans wins $500.