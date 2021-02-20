Oncor updates public on status of power outages across Texas

They are expecting the remaining outages to be taken care of by the end of the day.

TEXAS, USA — Oncor has updated its number of outages across the state of Texas.

As of 9:00 a.m., there are now only 9,000 remaining customers affected by the cold weather and lack of generation impact.

Oncor expects the rest of the customers to have their power restored today.

Oncor Personnel has also restored more than 51,000 customers impacted from the winter storm on late Wednesday and early Thursday in the eastern and southern regions of Texas.