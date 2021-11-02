Presidio County to hold free COVID-19 testing at multiple sites

These testing events will be between February 16-19.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County will be holding another round of free COVID-19 testing for its residents.

These testing sites will be available at different locations between February 16-19.

The first site will be at the Presidio Fire Department on February 16, followed by the Alpine Fire Station, the Marfa-Presidio County Courthouse, and the Fort Davis Fire Station on February 17-19, respectively.

These testing will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at either 4:00 p.m. or when tests run out.

You can register on DOCShealthtesting.com or by texting the keyword, DOCSTX, to 41411.