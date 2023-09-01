There's still time to enjoy the Sandhills rodeo

There's more to come this week for the show.

ODESSA, Texas — Today the Sand Hills Stock Show and Rodeo held their Open Break Away Roping event.

This event has allowed women the opportunity to compete and show off their roping skills.

“I think it’s a really big deal to rope here at Sand Hills. I roped here for the college rodeo, and I loved it. I didn’t get to come here last year, so this is my first year and I’m really excited. There’s a lot of added money for the break away ropers this year. We’re super grateful for that.” said Shelby Boisjoli, a professional break away roper.

There will be more roping events in the coming days, but also on the agenda will be a Christian Youth Night on Thursday at 6:00pm before the rodeo.

“When they show up, as they’re walking in there will be a live band playing. They’ll play for a little while and they’ll expect to hear a guest speaker. First Priority of the Permian Basin and everyone’s going to be giving their talks. We will have prayer counselors there to counsel anyone that comes for it.” said Dakota Lindsey, Chairman of Christian Youth Night.

There’s still more to come this week and there will be no shortage of events for the public to come down and see.