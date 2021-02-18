Oncor provides update on power outages through Texas

There are around 150,000 Oncor customers remaining with out power as of 5:30 a.m. this morning.

TEXAS, USA — Oncor has spoken with ERCOT and was told to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid.

This has allowed Oncor to cease controlled outages through the state. There are now around 150,000 Oncor customers remaining without power as of 5:30 a.m.

This outages were a result of the record-breaking low temperatures and winter weather that wasn't allowing the equipment to re-energize.

Oncor says they have people working around the clock to restore power in all their communities. They understand the struggles that many Texans had to deal with over the past few days and appreciate the patience.