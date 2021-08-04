The United Family launches first-ever Bacon-Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family stores will be hosting their first-ever Bacon Fest throughout the month of April.
Bacon related products will be highlight in their United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos launch.
Bacon Fest will run from April 7 to May 4 and show off their bacon products including bacon mac and cheese, bacon cinnamon rolls, BLT pizza and chocolate covered bacon.
There will also be the typical packages of bacon from traditional to gourmet selections.
"We are so excited to launch our first Bacon Fest," said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for the United Family. "From bacon cinnamon rolls to bacon wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest is going to give us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways they can use bacon as well as some ways they may not have thought of before. Some say you can't buy happiness, but we have created some incredible new bacon items and we hope that will get you pretty close!"