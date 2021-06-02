Post Blast training to be offered in Permian Basin for law enforcement agencies and fire departments

The training will be run by the Bureau of ATF Dallas Field Division, with help from the MPD Bomb Squad.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Bureau of ATF Dallas Field Division is offering Explosive Post Blast Investigators Training with the help of the MPD Bomb Squad.

This is meant for all local, state, federal law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

This training will be taken place the week of February 8-12.

You will be able to learn about what to do in actual explosive post blast scenarios and will participate in explosive device reconstruction.

The two events will be an explosive demonstration on February 8 at 4:30 p.m. or the scenario and post blast exercises on February 11 from 10:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These exercises and events will all taken place at the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy on 4214 FM 307 in Midland.