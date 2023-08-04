'The Story of Art in America' to feature local artists from Odessa

The third season of the Amazon series will focus on the works of four community members: Mariana Astete, Chef Alejandro Barrientos, Amy Kim and Edgar Salazar

ODESSA, Texas — A welcome reception hosted by Discover Odessa was held at the Downtown Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, to welcome filmers of the documentary series, ‘The Story of Art in America’, featured on Amazon.

The series will film in Odessa from April 7th through April 9th, and will focus on the works of four community members: Mariana Astete, Chef Alejandro Barrientos, Amy Kim and Edgar Salazar. In addition, the crew will highlight Odessa’s public art collection.

“When I was contacted last year about this opportunity, I was over the moon," Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said. "Not only is Odessa being recognized for its public art collection, but also for the work of our local talent!’