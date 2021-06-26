Paws & Play putting pets at risk during staff changes

The Stone's 13-year-old dog Lucy was dropped off at the vet as a result of these staff changes and her blood sugar was 500+ when she arrived.

MIDLAND, Texas — Stefen Stone and his wife have been big fans of Paws and Play for the last four years.

"We've always trusted them. They've always taken very good care of our dogs, very nice place to take them to. They'll even bathe them and before you pick them up and do things like that, which we've always appreciated. Might pay them a little extra for it," Stefen Stone, dog owner said.

But now, all of that has changed over the course of a few days.

Their dogs Lucy and Dingo were dropped off Wednesday in what the Stones thought were good hands.

Then they got a concerning call Friday morning.

"She said that her husband had been fired on Monday, she had been fired the day before, the rest of the employees at Paws and Play walked offsite," Stone said.

Yes, staff walking out means no one was left to care for the animals.

The ex-general manager told Stefen that even the next crew of employees brought in also walked out.

"I guess the owners got together a small crew to try to take care of the diabetic dogs and the dogs that need medical attention and she says that those people walked offsite," Stone said.

So the ex-GM brought the Stone's diabetic dog Lucy to her vet.

"The scary thing is that when she got my dog Lucy to the vet, her blood sugar had spiked, over 500 and that's scary for a 13-year-old dog that's blind and showing signs that she's maybe has a little bit of dementia," Stone said.

Stefen says his dog could have died.

"She obviously hadn't had a shot, she obviously hadn't eaten," Stone said. "I have a cop friend that's no longer a cop that says this could be a misdemeanor A, this is a non-livestock animal with cruelty or neglect. I don't know if I can call the cops or do I call a lawyer."

The Stones say Lucy has to stay at Shannon Animal Hospital until they get back in town from Galveston Monday.

They are not planning on taking their pets to Paws & Play anymore.

After declining an interview, the owners of Paws & Play sent us this statement, telling us in part quote.