MISD allowing some schools to waive standard attire for the 2021-2022 school year

MIDLAND, Texas — Getting ready for school means picking out clothes. But for MISD students, the outfits? They just got a whole lot less specific.



"Historically again, going back, some of our campuses since their inception, since the day they were built, they chose to become a standard attire school. Abell for example, 1993," said Jeff Horner, executive director of secondary education.



This includes all junior highs, freshman schools and choice schools.



The idea behind uniforms is simply that, uniformity.



"In theory the standard attire gives everybody the same look and it's not as obvious those kids that have versus those kids that don't have," Horner said.



But this next school year, 2021-2022, most students won't have to wear standard attire or uniforms.



Why?



Because schools are noticing less and less kids wearing too tight of clothes, clothes with inappropriate language or excessive sagging.



Instead of their typical 160 infractions a school year, post-COVID it was only about 50.



"As a result, they went back, campuses went back, talked to their staff. Those that saw that observance they talked to their staff, they talked to PTA boards, PTA members, talked to parents and then made a request to the superintendent whether or not they could move away from standard attire," Horner said.



And those requests have since been granted.



For more details about your campus' dress code, you can visit their specific school website.