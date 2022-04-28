The Salvation Army to hold 2022 Restoration Celebration Dinner

The event will take place on May 12 at the Midland Country Club.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army will be holding its 2022 Restoration Celebration Dinner on May 12.

The event will be starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Midland Country Club on 6101 N. State Highway 349 in Midland.

The dinner will feature U.S. Air Force Fighter Pilot and Super Bowl Champion Chad Hennings and Singer-Songwriter Damien Horne. Hennings will be a guest speaker at the event, while Horne will be performing and giving a testimonial.

From 6:00-6:45 p.m., the Ticketed/Private VIP Reception will be held. This will coincide with the Fellowship, Preview & Bidding on Silent Auction, which will last until 7:00 p.m.

Then starting at 7:00 p.m., the Dinner, Presentations, Entertainment & Live Auction will all take place.