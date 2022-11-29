The Salvation Army needs your help ringing the bell

The Red Kettle Campaign relies on volunteers to ring the bell outside businesses in order to raise funds for the non-profit's mission.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Every year, the non-profit posts bell ringers at locations across the United States to help raise funds and help support the community.

Leading up to Christmas, volunteers can sign up for a date, time, and locations that they'd like to ring at and collect donations for the local community.

This year, however, the Salvation Army says it is in need of more volunteers.

If you would like to sing up to ring, you can visit RegisterToRing.com and sign up for a shift. Shifts run for a minimum of two hours Monday through Saturday.

You can choose to sign up as an individual, although you can bring friends, or as a group.

"It's a great time, we see children out there ringing bells, we see people bringing puppies or singing carols. It's a good time and it does a lot for the community," said Captain Robert Coriston with the Midland Salvation Army.

Group signups are intended for places like businesses, schools, churches, clubs and other similar organizations and are intended for multiple people in the group to sign up at various times and locations.

You can also become a virtual ringer which will allow you to ask friends and family to donate through your own Virtual Red Kettle.

In Midland alone the goal is to raise $120,000.

Funds go to helping provide services for the less fortunate, including warming shelters during the cold and the annual Christmas toy drive.

"The Salvation Army, especially here in Midland, offers so many services between our homeless shelter and warming stations, feeding disaster services, angel tree, all these programs are possible because the community supports us so we're calling on the city and surrounding areas to support us and continue doing what we do all year round and meet the needs of West Texas," Coriston said.