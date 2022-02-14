The Salvation Army celebrates Valentine's Day

The Salvation Army is using valentines day to spread love in the community, and Beyond Love.

ODESSA, Texas — You may know the salvation army because of their red kettles and bell ringers during Christmas time, but this year they're taking another holiday by storm.

"What we do, we do it because of love," Said Major Luis Melendez of The Salvation Army of Odessa. "Hey in the salvation army there's plenty of love to give out."

"I mean that's what we do, were here to help people a little bit beyond just the social service that an individual might have , it's a big motivation when we do this because we love god, we love our neighbors, we love our community." Said Melendez

The salvation army is known for providing for people in need weather that be food, a warm place to sleep, resources and countless other things, but this campaigns message is more about giving love and support to people that are in need of it

"It's almost like nobody is unloved or unloveable," said Melendez.

Sometimes all you need is a little care and compassion to know you are worthy no matter what.

"It's about that pathway of love to help people turn around and stabilize themselves, knowing they can do it." Said Melendez

The salvation army has seen love come from the community of west Texas through donations and volunteers, but giving your time to listen and care is important too