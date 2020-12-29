The Promoting Alzheimer's Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act is bringing change to the Permian Basin

According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 1.5 million people living with Alzheimer's have suffered from physical abuse.

MIDLAND, Texas — Our West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is excited about a pivotal bill that was signed into law last week.

It's going to help prevent abuse of people living with the disease because according to the Alzheimer's Association, 1/4 of all people living with this disease have been physically abused.

That's 1.5 million people.

So if you work in law enforcement, healthcare or the judicial system, things are going to be changing in your workplace in the near future.

The DOJ will be implementing a new training protocol on how to communicate with and help people living with Alzheimer's disease.

It's all in an effort to make sure they're not being abused.

"It's a small bill, but it's a huge piece that's really going to help protect our loved ones that are suffering with this disease," said Julie Gray, Alzheimer's Association West Texas chapter walk manager said.

Julie Gray and Mary McCourt became friends when their loved ones shared a nursing home.

They're both involved with the West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Both Julie's grandmother and Mary's father lived with Alzheimer's and suffered abuse.

"To walk in and see your loved one have the bruises, have cuts on their face, on their arms, it's absolutely devastating," Gray said.

"I had a situation with my dad and I had asked them to take care of my dad because we had an issue. I went back the next day and he was still in the same clothes," said Mary McCourt, Alzheimer's Association West Texas chapter volunteer.

So you can only imagine how important this new legislation is to them.

"A lot of them just don't understand what it's like to take care or deal with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia... Sometimes it's hard to grasp something if you haven't lived through it or you don't have a direct connection to the disease," Gray said.

"I hope it teaches people how to be more compassionate," McCourt said.

After training, this law will require follow up on how it's progressing from the DOJ.

Mary and Julie hope this law will double down on accountability and help get problems of abuse reported and resolved faster.

These ladies hope this training is implemented soon, but they understand it will take time. It could be anywhere between 2 months to a year.