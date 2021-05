This is for OC students who have difficulty affording food from grocery stores and not getting enough food every day.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will be opening its Pantry Gardens at Odessa College for OC students.

They will be providing fresh and organic food to help fight food insecurity on campus. 29 percent of OC students suffer from food insecurity according to the USDA scale.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Salisbury Campus Center Cafeteria Patio.