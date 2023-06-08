The Ozona Stockman having "everything must go" sale

OZONA, Texas — The Ozona Stockman announced they will be ceasing operations and their final issue will be printed June 21st.
They are having a "Going out of business! Everything Must Go" sale.
All office supplies are 50% off. This excludes paper products. All sales are final and there will be no refunds or returns.
Everything is on sale: including desks, tables, chairs, shelves, printers, glass display cases, file cabinets and an antique industrial electric paper cutter.
To learn more about the Ozona Stockman, visit their website.