The Ozona Stockman having "everything must go" sale

The longtime newspaper will print their final issue June 21.

They are having a "Going out of business! Everything Must Go" sale.

All office supplies are 50% off. This excludes paper products. All sales are final and there will be no refunds or returns.

Everything is on sale: including desks, tables, chairs, shelves, printers, glass display cases, file cabinets and an antique industrial electric paper cutter.

To learn more about the Ozona Stockman, visit their website.