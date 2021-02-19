West Texas Food Bank to resume normal hours after severe weather

The Odessa Distribution facility was without power and drive-thru pantries are now being rescheduled.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank has resumed its normal hours of operations after being without power in the Odessa distribution facility.

Deliveries to partner organizations have resumed and drive-thru pantries are now being rescheduled.

“What has kept me up at night are the thoughts of our kiddos and elderly without heat and access to food,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Our team worked hard leading up to the storm to make sure our agency partners would have the things they needed to continue serving."

The West Texas Food Bank has thanked some of their partner agencies around the community like the Salvation Army in Odessa and Breaking Bed in Midland for serving people during this storm.

"Even with our facility operating on an emergency generator, we were able to distribute over 471,000 pounds of food in the last two weeks," Campbell said. "Now with the power restored, we are operating drive-thru pantries at both Midland and Odessa facilities, we have resumed deliveries to our agency partners, and we are checking in on our seniors making home deliveries through our Senior Box Program.”

If you want to make a donation to a West Texas Food Bank, you can find information about it though its website: wtxfoodbank.org.