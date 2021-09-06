The New York Times to honor Odessa High School with virtual live graduation event

The school was recently the focus of "The Daily" podcast, documenting the students and staff's struggle amid the pandemic and an oil bust.

ODESSA, Texas — The New York Times has been documenting the lives of students and teachers at Odessa High School over the past six months.

"The Daily", NYT's podcast, has been tracking the school amid the pandemic as well as the slump in the oil industry in the new podcast, "Odessa".

Now the news outlet is honoring the school with a special live graduation event, which will be hosted by the podcast team.

The hosts will be following up with the students and teachers at OHS that the podcast focus on and see what has happened since the podcast was released.

This event will also feature a commencement speech from La'Darius Marshall, as well as a performance from the OHS drum line.