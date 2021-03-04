The League of Women Voters of Midland honors Judge Robin Malone Darr as their 2021 Making Democracy Work Honoree.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual luncheon could not happen this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland has announced Judge Robin Malone Darr as its 2021 Making Democracy Work Honoree.



"Judge Darr exemplifies every quality it takes to make democracy work in Midland County," said Karmen Bryant, LWV Board President. "We are so proud to have the opportunity to honor her as our Making Democracy Work recipient this year."

Usually, the League of Women Voters of Midland would gather at the Petroleum Club to give the individual his honor in person. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no in-person ceremony for the league.