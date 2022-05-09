The importance of storing firearms safely for the safety of children

Gun locks, safes and conversations with other parents are simple ways to keep guns away from kids

MIDLAND, Texas — Children die every year because of gun violence or accidents.

"Last year was the deadliest school year in history, the CDC now has gun violence as the leading cause of death for children one through 17 so it isn't surprising that people are now talking a little more about what are we needing to do," said Leslie Morrison a volunteer for the Be SMART campaign.

Even though you can't control everything, you can control how firearms are stored in your own home.

"Hiding a gun is not securing a gun, we know that most unintentional shootings, mass shootings or school shootings by someone under the age of 18, teen suicide, most of those happen because somebody got their hands on a gun in either their own household or in the household of a friend or relative," Morrison said.

It doesn't take much to make sure guns are secure.

"We want to make sure that they are securely stored so a gun lock is a very basic thing to hand out," Morrison said. "In a safe, there are little wall safes that you can put right next to your bed that you can hide between your headboard and a night stand."

It's also important to ask other parents how they store their guns, if your child is going to go over to their house.