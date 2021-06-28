First United Methodist Church will be hosting a new music camp for kids

The fun Music Camp will offer kids in 1st - 6th grades a hands-on experience to play different instruments, play music games, sing and learn music lessons.

MIDLAND, Texas — The First United Methodist Church will be having their first ever Music Camp from July 6th - July 9th. The camp will be open to kids in 1st through 6th grades. There will be a recital on the final day of camp for kids to showcase all they've learned at camp. Music Camp is from 9am - 3pm. Snacks will be provided, but each child will need to bring their lunch.

Director of Worship Arts, Beth Garza, will be over the Music Camp and has some fun music lessons planned for kids.

"We are going to be singing, we are going to be playing instruments, we’re going to be doing music theory. There will be downtime, they'll be playtime like gym time and that type of thing. The kids who are in third through sixth grade will be learning the ukulele and learning the recorder. The kids who are in first and second grade will be playing boomwhackers and bells. Just learning and having a really great time focusing big time on music," says Garza.

These instruments were chosen because they aren't too complex for young children.

"Ukulele is easier than the guitar and for little fingers especially the strings are a little bit softer the cords you can play by just pressing one finger down and strumming as opposed to a guitar which has more strings is bigger and a lot more complicated,"

"Recorder is a simple, it's just both hands. It's a really simple instrument to start playing on and you learn about breathing and how you sit and you learn embouchure, how your mouth goes and you can start playing little songs on it."

Beth Garza is opening the camp to first graders up to sixth grades because it's never too early for kids to learn how to play an instrument, something she knows all too well.

"Parents were both musicians and so they always had music. My grandmother was a musician. My very first church solo ever was in her church in Montana. When I was five, she put me up and said sing and I did it and I’ve played piano since I was eight," she says.

Hopefully by sharing her love of music with the students, she hopes they will take away somethings from the camp.

"They really enjoy it and that they continue on their own after camp. That they’re like 'oh I can do this and maybe I can find a song on YouTube and it show me how to do the ukulele' and I can do it myself because I know what that means or for like a little guys as they go on continue music at school that they can be like 'oh I know how to do that and I can do that I can be successful.' I can be a successful musician in third grade," says Garza.