The faces of fentanyl in West Texas

A remembrance was held to honor those lost to fentanyl. Faces include those people and those fighting against fentanyl, like Michelle Watson of The 1:11 Project.

ODESSA, Texas — 26 is the number of families in Midland-Odessa who have either lost a loved one or been impacted by fentanyl. With Monday designated as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a remembrance was held.

It was a special and emotional event for all of the families involved. The 1:11 Project hosted the event, and as the fight against fentanyl continues, the organization is not backing down.

The faces of fentanyl, gone but not forgotten.

“People hear about children dying from fentanyl, but when you walk in and you see an actual face who has a name – and these are actual people – then you realize just how serious it is," said Michelle Watson, Founder of The 1:11 Project.

Watson's organization works to educate people in the fight against fentanyl.

Her motivation comes from experience with her son Malachi.

“My son, I lost him at 20 years old to fentanyl poisoning," Watson said. "So, ever since that day, I decided that we were going to fight, and me and my friends – all with the 1:11 project – that’s what we do.”

“This is how I keep him alive in my heart," Watson said. "If I weren’t doing this, I probably wouldn’t know what to do with myself because grief as a mother is really hard, but it’s how I keep him alive.”

Watson is not alone.

“To see all of these local families who are here to honor their loved ones, and for us to be able to honor their loved ones – even for the ones that aren’t here," Watson said. "We are honoring local children, but we also have children from all over the nation. Near and dear friends of mine, I’ve got their children up here too. The 1:11 project supports families all over.”

Fentanyl remains a fatal threat.

“Fentanyl is tasteless, odorless, it’s like a thief in the night," Watson said "I mean, literally, it comes to kill, steal and destroy. It’s the enemy.”

With it being the enemy, Watson is a face fighting fentanyl to help faces like those who have passed survive.

“I said at his funeral, if I could save one person that’s all that matters," Watson said.

“Just because it has not happened doesn’t mean that it will not happen," Watson said. "We have to stay on top of our kids guys.”