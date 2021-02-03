Central Park to hold Spring Break events starting March 8

The events will be free and the first 50 people will receive a free giveaway.

Centennial Park will be holding events for Spring Break starting March 8 and ending on March 12.

The activities will be free to the public and the first 50 people to check-in under the videoboard will receive a free giveaway.

The park is partnering with Keep Midland Beautiful and Basin PBS for the events. Centennial Park is located at 200 W. Wall Street.

The Spring Break events schedule includes:

- March 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Native Plant Scavenger Hunt presented by the Texas Master Gardeners of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

- March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.– Field Day of Games & Activities presented by Centennial Park

- March 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Bowling & Bingo presented by Keep Midland Beautiful

- March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. – Fun Run – 1K for age 7 and under, 5K for age 8 & up presented by Centennial Park

- March 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.– Movie in the Park - Trolls World Tour presented by Basin PBS