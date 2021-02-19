Big Spring to hold community water giveaway

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Salvation Army will be holding a community water giveaway on February 19 starting at 3 p.m.
They will continue to provide water until it runs out. The event will be held at the Salvation Army on 811 W 5th Street.
You can park at any parking lot at the Salvation Army. You can call 432-264-7344 to open your trunk for the waters.
You must wear a mask and stay in your vehicle when you go to the event. The volunteers at the event will take waters to your cars.
It will be only one case of water per a family while the supplies last.