Big Spring to hold community water giveaway

The event will be held at the Salvation Army in Big Spring starting at 3 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Salvation Army will be holding a community water giveaway on February 19 starting at 3 p.m.

They will continue to provide water until it runs out. The event will be held at the Salvation Army on 811 W 5th Street.

You can park at any parking lot at the Salvation Army. You can call 432-264-7344 to open your trunk for the waters.

You must wear a mask and stay in your vehicle when you go to the event. The volunteers at the event will take waters to your cars.