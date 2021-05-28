The Crisis Center of West Texas will be holding their 5th annual Wonder Girls Camp

Girls in grades 5th-8th are welcomed to Wonder Girls Summer Camp. A 5-week-long camp filled with STEM, Arts and empowerment activities.

ODESSA, Texas — It looks like a job for wonder girl...or wonder girls.

The 5th annual Wonder Girls Summer Camp hosted by the Crisis Center of West Texas will be from July 12th - July 16th. The camp is offered to girls in the 5th - 8th grades.

These girls are called wonder girls for a reason, they're doing more than just arts and crafts.

"They'll get to do a really fun stem experiment so in the past we've had drones. We've had them coding little robots of just a lot of fun like science and math," says Elizabeth Teixeira, Prevention Services Director, "research shows us that by second or third grade, girls start to doubt their competency in science and math whereas boys don't do as much of a degree and so we want to remind them of their competency in order to increase their confidence."

While girls are building projects, counselors are building the girls up by giving each wonder girl the powers needed to become invincible and confident.

"Our main message is that you are enough just as you are we come at that from a lot of different angles right like look at what you can do with your mind or look at how strong your body is, look at how creative you are and you are enough just as you are and the gifts that you have, says Teixeira, "talking with us about healthy relationships, self esteem, healthy communication, conflict resolution, that kind of thing as part of lessons at the camp.

These empowering lessons taught to every girl is what brings them back.

"The whole premise behind it is we want to empower young girls to let them know they can be what they want to be, they are powerful, they are wonderful and that they are worthy of being treated with dignity and respect," says Teixeira.

For the five days, girls are served breakfast, lunch and snacks. They are given two camp t-shirts. Location of the camp is Crossroads Odessa at 6901 East State Hwy 191, Odessa, TX 79762.