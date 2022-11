United Supermarkets at 3317 N. Midland Drive will be hosting the trailer in its parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — United Supermarkets will be hosting The Cowboys On Tour trailer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The trailer will be in the United Supermarkets parking lot, 3317 N. Midland Drive.

The trailer provides a unique experience for die-hard fans with displays of uniforms, Lombardi trophies and many more memorabilia items.