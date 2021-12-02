City of Big Spring Warns against COVID-19 phone scams

The city says to hang up your phone if you get a call from the department of health asking for personal information.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning its residents of phone scams in Big Spring and Howard County.

They say you should hang up the phone immediately if you do receive a call from someone claiming to be the department of health and asking for personal information.

The specific information they are asking for include your name, date of birth, address, and social security number. They also ask for your personal information to verify who you are. Texas DSHS will not ask for this information.

Here are some of the tips to look out for in order to protect yourself.

1) Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccine cards are scams

2) If it is a real service for the vaccine, you will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility.

3) Don't open any text messages or hyperlinks from an unknown number about the vaccine.

4) Don't give out any personal and financial information to anyone who says that they are offering HHS grants related to COVID-19.