The city of Crane announces local ambulance not guaranteed for emergencies

The City of Crane has announced that the local ambulance service will not be guaranteed due to insufficient volunteer EMS personnel and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRANE, Texas — The City of Crane took to Facebook to announce that the local ambulance would not be guaranteed for emergencies due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, namely because of insufficient volunteer EMS personnel availability.

The city stated that the response to 911 calls will be continued if personnel are available, but in the absence of responders, there will be an ambulance from a nearby city that will respond to emergencies.

The city also apologized for any delays or inconveniences this may lead to.