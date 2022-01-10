The Bridge Church unloads pumpkins for pumpkin patch

The church prepared the pumpkin patch to benefit the Bridge Kids Ministries and West Texas Food Bank.

ODESSA, Texas — If you'd like to get a start on your pumpkin shopping but also at the same time shop for a good cause, well the Bridge Church in Odessa has you covered.

Today the church unloaded pumpkins for their pumpkin patch, which they'll start selling tomorrow.

The pumpkin patch sales benefit the West Texas Food Bank, as well as the Bridge Kids Ministries.

They had volunteers from their church and community helping them, but also local athletes.

“The pumpkin patch at the bridge has really become a community effort," the assistant pastor Kelby Davis said. "We could not unload without the help of our local athletes. Every year, athletes from the local colleges come out and help us. This year we have the men's and women's basketball teams from UTPB here helping and we're just so grateful.”

The athletes from UTPB are more than happy to come out and lend a hand when they can.

“I think it’s always a heartwarming thing to know that we can help out just in the community in general," UTPB men's basketball player and graduate student Dajuan Jones said. "I think it’s just big time to show that we’re apart of the community and that we, you know, can help folks.”

The pumpkin patch will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place from October 2nd to October 30th.