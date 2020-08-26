The animals that live at the Petroleum Museum

The popular oil and gas museum has 18 animals.

MIDLAND, Texas — Creatures young and old, small and tall, scaly and furry live at the Petroleum Museum.

And you maybe haven't ever seen them.

That's because they all crawl and hop in the education hall, a small room, hidden away, as soon as you enter the building.

"We have 2 sulcata tortoises, we have 5 box turtles, we have a bearded dragon, an iguana, we have a king snake, we have a Nether-land dwarf rabbit and a French lop rabbit," Mara Bland, Petroleum Museum education director said.

Their oldest animal, they've had for 16 years, a chinchilla.

And their newest, they got just 3 months ago.

He also happens to be the most exotic. He's the wallaby.

"We try to be the science and technology center for our area since the closest one is Lubbock, and so with that we branch into different forms of science, so we don't just talk about energy, we also talk about biology, we talk about chemistry," Bland said.

So that's where the animals and oil meet.

It all began when their previous education director brought in a few native animals like prairie dogs.

From there, their critter habitat has grown to house 18.

"Our animals are used in outreach programs that we can take into the schools. We also do programs here at the museum. We use them to teach about different adaptations, ecosystems, animal classifications. And it's a fun, hands-on way for the kids to get to experience some exotic animals that they might not otherwise," Bland said.

So next time you find yourself at the museum, take a peek.