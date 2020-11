The 11th Annual Kick for Kenya: The Race to Save Orphans will take place on Nov. 14.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you love doing something for a good cause, then the 11th Annual Kick for Kenya: The Race to Save Orphans, is for you.

The community is invited to come out and support the Kenya Widows and Orphans Ministries by taking part in a 1K, 5K, or 10K run.

So come run, cheer, or volunteer for a good cause.

The run for the 1K Fun Run will start at 8:45 A.M.